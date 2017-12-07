Here are the 10 most important stories for investors Thursday morning

A daily morning look at the financial stories you need to know to start the day.

STOCKS/ECONOMY

-Stock futures are mixed after Wednesday's flat close. We get weekly jobless claims numbers this morning ahead of Friday's monthly jobs report.

-GE is cutting 12,000 jobs in the electrical power division.

BITCOIN BOOM

-Bitcoin has soared past $15,000, just hours after crossing $14,000. Leading banks are trying to block the launching of bitcoin futures exchanges. Hackers have stolen about $70 million worth of bitcoin from a major cryptomining website.