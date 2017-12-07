    ×

    Here are the 10 most important stories for investors Thursday morning

    People look at the convoy carrying the most powerful turbine produced by General Electric.
    Sebastien Bozon | AFP | Getty Images
    A daily morning look at the financial stories you need to know to start the day.

    STOCKS/ECONOMY

    -Stock futures are mixed after Wednesday's flat close. We get weekly jobless claims numbers this morning ahead of Friday's monthly jobs report.

    -GE is cutting 12,000 jobs in the electrical power division.

    BITCOIN BOOM

    -Bitcoin has soared past $15,000, just hours after crossing $14,000. Leading banks are trying to block the launching of bitcoin futures exchanges. Hackers have stolen about $70 million worth of bitcoin from a major cryptomining website.

