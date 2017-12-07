Ron Paul asked his followers to rate bitcoin versus gold, dollars and Treasurys — they chose bitcoin

Former Republican congressman Ron Paul has taken to Twitter to see where his followers would invest a $10,000 gift — but there's a catch.

"You must keep the gift in the form that you choose, and you can't touch it for 10 years," Paul said in a tweet Tuesday.

The libertarian's followers were provided with four options: U.S. dollars, gold, U.S. ten-year Treasury bonds and bitcoin.

Their answer? Bitcoin.

While Paul hasn't been particularly vocal on cryptocurrencies, the former politician has promoted a retirement fund that lets users invest digital tokens including bitcoin and Ethereum into an individual retirement account.

Experts believe more institutional traders could start to warm to bitcoin as derivatives like futures and ETFs (exchange-traded funds) become the talk of Wall Street.

Bitcoin hit an all-time high above $15,000 on Thursday. Its price is 1,000 percent higher than that of spot gold per ounce.