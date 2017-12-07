Biotech Sage Therapeutics skyrockets more than 70% after depression drug breakthrough

Shares of Sage Therapeutics soared 75 percent on Thursday after the company announced positive results in the testing a major depressive disorder (MDD) treatment.

Sage said in a release that 64 percent of patients achieved MDD remission using the SAGE-217 drug in the 15th day of treatment.

This is the second successful drug trial result in as many months for Sage. On Nov. 9, the company said brexanolone — a drug aimed at treating moderate and severe postpartum depression — met its main goal in two late-stage studies. The stock shot up 54.2 percent that day and is up 44.1 percent over the past month.

"These very encouraging data suggest the potential of SAGE-217 in the treatment of MDD as well as other mood-related disorders that we may pursue," CEO Jeff Jonas said in a statement. "The positive activity and safety findings of SAGE-217 in MDD support advancing the program into later stage clinical development."