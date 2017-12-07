    ×

    Biotech Sage Therapeutics skyrockets more than 70% after depression drug breakthrough

    • Sixty-four percent of patients achieved major depressive disorder remission using SAGE-217 in the 15th day of treatment, Sage Therapeutics said.
    • Sage shares shot up more than 60 percent in the premarket.
    • This is the second successful drug trial result in as many months for Sage. On Nov. 9, the company said a drug aimed at treating moderate and severe postpartum depression met its main goal in two late-stage studies.
    Jeff Jonas, CEO of Sage Therapeutics
    Shares of Sage Therapeutics soared 75 percent on Thursday after the company announced positive results in the testing a major depressive disorder (MDD) treatment.

    Sage said in a release that 64 percent of patients achieved MDD remission using the SAGE-217 drug in the 15th day of treatment.

    This is the second successful drug trial result in as many months for Sage. On Nov. 9, the company said brexanolone — a drug aimed at treating moderate and severe postpartum depression — met its main goal in two late-stage studies. The stock shot up 54.2 percent that day and is up 44.1 percent over the past month.

    "These very encouraging data suggest the potential of SAGE-217 in the treatment of MDD as well as other mood-related disorders that we may pursue," CEO Jeff Jonas said in a statement. "The positive activity and safety findings of SAGE-217 in MDD support advancing the program into later stage clinical development."

