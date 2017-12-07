Senate passes spending bill, moves one step closer to avoiding shutdown

The Senate on Thursday passed a stop-gap spending measure to continue funding the federal government through December 22. The bill prevents a shut-down that would be triggered if Congress fails to pass a spending bill before a deadline of midnight Friday.

The spending bill will now be sent to President Donald Trump for his signature.

The bill maintains current federal spending levels for two weeks, and includes a provision to fund the popular Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP) through the end of the year.

Once the two-week spending bill is signed, lawmakers will move on to the far more contentious task of passing a longer-term spending bill before December 22, when Thursday's bill expires.

Trump met Thursday with congressional leaders to begin talks on the longer-term bill, known as a continuing resolution. "We're here in the spirit of 'let's get it done,'" Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. said in the Oval Office.

Trump is expected to sign the spending bill in the next 24 hours.