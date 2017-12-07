Softbank invests $450 million in real estate tech company Compass

Real estate technology firm Compass announced on Thursday it's getting an investment of $450 million from the SoftBank Vision Fund.

The infusion from the $93 billion venture vehicle — whose backers include the Japanese conglomerate SoftBank and Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund — brings Compass' total capital raise to $775 million.

"The combination of technology and our partnership with top real estate agents who do outsized transaction volume will enable us to build the world's largest real estate platform," said Ori Allon, co-founder and executive chairman of Compass, in a press release.

Other investors include Goldman Sachs, outgoing American Express CEO Ken Chenault, Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff, and major property developer The LeFrak Organization, run by billionaire Richard LeFrak.