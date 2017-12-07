Airlines waive change costs due to Southern California wildfires

JetBlue Airways and Southwest Airlines said they will waive costs for passengers who want to change their travel plans due to the wildfires that have ravaged parts of Southern California.

The fires prompted road closures north of Los Angeles on Wednesday, including sections of the major 405 interstate, snarling traffic. The fires didn't disrupt flights, but travel times to the airport were longer than usual.

JetBlue said customers with tickets for travel through Thursday to or from Los Angeles International Airport, Hollywood Burbank Airport or Long Beach Airport can change their travel dates without a fee. Passengers won't have to pay the difference in fare if the new date is more expensive, the airline said. JetBlue normally charges at least $75 plus any difference in fare to change the date of a ticket.

Southwest, which doesn't charge passengers to change their travel dates, said it would waive the fare difference if passengers booked on flights to and from Los Angeles or Burbank opt to travel on a different date.