Tencent is Asia's most valuable public company — here's what you need to know about it

You can do almost anything now on a single mobile device. But in China, you can do almost anything on just one single app: Weixin — known as WeChat outside of China.



Tencent, the company behind the massively popular app, is China's biggest social network and gaming company. It's now one of the most valuable companies in the world.

The massive conglomerate recently joined Apple, Facebook, and Amazon on the list of massive tech companies that have passed the coveted $500 billion dollar market cap, making it Asia's first company to do this.



Tencent is an investment holding conglomerate with many, many subsidiaries. They include social networks, payment systems, media, entertainment, smartphones, e-commerce, property, advertising, artificial intelligence and more.