Tim Ferriss reveals the 5-step nighttime routine that makes him successful

Successful business leaders agree: Sticking to a strict routine is key to achieving your goals.
For billionaire Richard Branson and bestselling author Dan Brown, it's waking before dawn that's the secret to starting the day off right. But for bestselling author and entrepreneur Tim Ferriss, it's his nightly routine that keeps him on track.
When asked in a recent episode of Lifehacker's "The Upgrade" podcast about the things that keep him up at night, the 40-year-old admitted that his night is only thrown off when he doesn't follow the below five steps.