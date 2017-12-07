Tim Ferriss reveals the 5-step nighttime routine that makes him successful

Ferriss says every night he puts his phone on airplane mode before he goes into his room, because even seeing the light flash through his eye mask can break up his sleep.

To refrain from being distracted by his phone at the start of the next day, the entrepreneur says "it doesn't come back on until I finish my first 60 minutes of my next morning routine."

Arianna Huffington follows a similar practice by using a charging station that looks like a bed.

"You put your phone under the blanket and you tuck it in and say goodnight," she tells CNBC Make It.

She adds that stepping away from your phone at night helps you to avoid focusing on extra work stress and your to-do lists.