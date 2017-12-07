This chart shows how the GOP tax plan will hit your wallet

Most of the analysis of the GOP tax plan has focused on the effect on the average American taxpayer.



But that doesn't tell you much about whether you personally are going to pay more or less in taxes when Congress and the White House get through with the sweeping tax reform package making its way into law.



The average of any collection of data often masks the range of impact on individuals. If the average temperature in the United States is 55 degrees, for example, that offers little comfort to someone in Minneapolis in February or Miami in August.



In the same way, the tax effect on households will be as unique as their personal finances. With dozens of changes in tax rates, credits, exemptions and exclusions, the only way to know for sure is to check with an accountant, once the final bill is written.

Still, there are some major variables that will go a long way to determining how tax reform hits your household budget. If you're paying a lot of state and local income and property taxes, for example, you could owe a lot more if those popular deductions go away.



A lot also depends on where you fall on the income ladder; in general, the more you make, the more you'll save on taxes if the GOP tax plan becomes law.

The plan covers a 10-year span, with the biggest cuts coming in the early years. That's why some people who may see a tax cut in 2019 could see their taxes rise again by 2027.



To better show the impact of these factors – state residence and income brackets – analysts at the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy crunched the numbers and came up with an estimate of how individual households may fare under the new rules.



These estimates aren't definitive; the new rules are so complex that two taxpayers in the same neighborhood with the same household income could see very different tax bills. But numbers provide a broad look at where the burden of the tax changes will fall.