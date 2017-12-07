Trump to undergo routine physical and release health report, White House says

President Donald Trump will undergo a routine physical early next year with doctors at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, the White House said Thursday.

Following the exam, the president will release a health report, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters.

The announcement followed an incident Wednesday in which the president appeared to slur his words during a speech recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. As the president arrived at the end of his remarks, he noticeably slurred the pronunciation of the word "states" in "United States of America."

"There is clearly some abnormalities of his speech," said CNN's chief medical correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta, a neurosurgeon. "You could call it slurring or just a little bit of difficulty forming the words." Gupta has never treated the president.

"The president's mouth was dry, nothing more than that," Sanders told reporters on Thursday, calling their questions about the incident "ridiculous."

Trump "does have a physical scheduled for the first part of next year, the full physical that most president's go through," she said. "That will take place at Walter Reed, and those records will be released following that taking place."

Trump will turn 72 in June, and he is not known to have any serious health problems.

During the 2016 presidential campaign, then-candidate Trump released a letter about his health from a Manhattan gastroenterologist, Dr. Harold Bornstein. The letter quickly came under scrutiny after Bornstein admitted he had written it in just five minutes, "while [Trump's] driver waited for me" to finish.

The letter contained hyperbole, including the claim that Trump's lab tests were "astonishingly excellent." Bornstein concluded by writing that, "If elected, Mr. Trump, I can state unequivocally, will be the healthiest individual ever elected to the presidency."