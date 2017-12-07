US futures point to slightly higher open as tax reform news takes center stage

U.S. stock index futures pointed to a slightly positive open on Thursday, as investors await more developments concerning an overhaul of the U.S. tax system.

In the previous session, U.S. equities finished relatively mixed, with the Nasdaq lifted by an uptick in technology stocks. The rest of the U.S. market closed slightly lower as investors awaited more details as to what the final tax reform would look like from Congress.

Consequently, the muted trading performance on Wall Street somewhat influenced stocks in Asia and in Europe on Thursday.

Dell Technologies, Dollar General, Vail Resorts, American Outdoor Brands and Cloudera are just some of the names set to publish their latest earnings Thursday.

Elsewhere, jobless claims are expected to come out at 8:30 a.m. ET, followed by Quarterly Services Survey data at 10 a.m. ET. Consumer credit is expected to be released later on in the day, at 3 p.m. ET.