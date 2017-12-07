[The stream is slated to start at 1:30 pm ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders briefed reporters on Thursday afternoon, as the House and Senate prepared to vote on a spending bill to keep the government open for the next two weeks.

The briefing also came one day after President Donald Trump announced that the United States formally recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. The decision prompted swift condemnation from around the globe, and as of Thursday afternoon, protests were underway in Palestinian-held areas.

Just hours before the briefing, Democratic Sen. Al Franken announced that he would resign from Congress, following a string of sexual misconduct allegations that dated back to his years as a comedian. Another Democrat, Rep. John Conyers, Mich., also resigned earlier this week in the wake of allegations that he sexually harassed multiple former aides.

Following the briefing, the president scheduled to meet with congressional leaders from both parties at the White House to discuss an end-of-year spending bill that must be passed later this month in order to prevent a government shutdown. Democratic leaders Sen. Chuck Schumer, N.Y. and Rep. Nancy Pelosi, Calif., are both expected to attend.