    Los Angeles wildfires rage overnight as 'extreme wind' forces residents to flee homes

    • Sustained winds in the Ventura area reached 66 miles per hour Wednesday night, with gusts as high as 85 miles per hour, the National Weather Service reported.
    • Multiple wildfires continue to rage uncontrolled across the Los Angeles metropolitan area.
    • The Los Angeles Unified School District announced the closure of hundreds of schools across the region.
    Wildfires burning out of control in Southern California
    Wildfires tear through Southern California   

    Further evacuations were ordered Thursday across the Los Angeles metropolitan area as multiple wildfires continue to rage uncontrolled.

    Sustained winds in the Ventura area reached 66 miles per hour, with gusts as high as 85 miles per hour, the National Weather Service reported Wednesday night, matching the "extreme wind behavior" Los Angeles County Fire Chief said was expected throughout the night.

    With at least 120,000 people already fleeing the fires by Wednesday, the overnight spread of the Thomas Fire in Ventura and towards Santa Barbara caused officials to order further evacuations.

    Fires continue out of control

    • The Thomas Fire in Ventura has burned 96,000 acres with 5 percent containment.
    • The Rye Fire in Valencia has burned 7,000 acres with 15 percent containment.
    • The Creek Fire in Sylmar has burned 12,605 acres with 5 percent containment.
    • The Skirball Fire in Bel-Air has burned 475 acres with 5 percent containment.

    California Highway Patrol reopened 13 miles of coastal route 101, after closing it during the night due to the Thomas Fire "actively burning on both sides of the highway and the median."

    KNBC anchor Whit Johnson tweeted a video of the Thomas Fire, calling it a "monster."

    The Los Angeles Unified School District announced the closure of hundreds of schools across the region. UCLA, Ventura College, Los Angeles Valley College, Cal State University Channel Islands and Cal State University Northridge canceled classes, with many closing the campus until further notice.

    In Bel-Air the wildfire burned into the wealthy Southern California neighborhoods, destroying at least six homes, threatening hundreds more and scorching a building at a winery owned by billionaire media mogul Rupert Murdoch.

    Firefighters continued to battle what is known as the Skirball Fire, which erupted early on Wednesday morning. The blaze forced the closure of the 405 freeway in both directions, and officials warned that if the winds picked up again in the evening the situation could become even more dire.

    Embers blow from a tree shortly before it fell down near burned cars as strong winds push the Thomas Fire across thousands of acres near Santa Paula, California, U.S., December 5, 2017.
    Powerful winds fuel massive wildfire in Southern California   

    Murdoch's winery, Moraga Vineyards, was evacuated on Wednesday morning as the fire descended on the grounds, a spokeswoman said. Later a structure on the property was seen on fire as crews worked to extinguish the flames.

    The new fire also prompted the nearby Getty Center museum to close the doors at its hilltop campus to prevent damage to its world-class art collection.

    The Skirball Fire in the area south of scenic Mulholland Drive and north of Sunset Boulevard is just one of several major out-of-control brush fires that have sprung up in Southern California since Monday, when Santa Ana wind conditions set in.

    In Ventura, some 50 miles (80 km) northwest of Los Angeles, more than 1,000 firefighters battled the largest, the Thomas Fire, which has already destroyed more than 150 homes and threatened thousands more.

    Firefighters put out burning embers on a hillside beneath homes in Bel Air on December 6, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. California motorists commuted past a blazing inferno as wind-whipped wildfires raged across the Los Angeles region, with flames triggering the closure of a major freeway and mandatory evacuations in an area dotted with mansions.
    California Governor Jerry Brown declared a state of emergency on Tuesday, freeing state funds and resources to assist firefighters. The Federal Emergency Management Agency said it approved grants to help cover the cost of emergency work for the Thomas Fire and two others.

    Although no casualties have been reported, the fires have forced mass evacuations, cancellation of classes at dozens of schools and resulted in the loss of power at more than 250,000 homes in Ventura County.

    A firefighter sprays water on a burning home in the wealthy Bel-Air neighborhood during the Skirball Fire on December 6, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Strong Santa Ana winds are rapidly pushing multiple wildfires across the region, expanding across tens of thousands of acres and destroying hundreds of homes and structures.
    In the San Fernando Valley north of Los Angeles, the Creek Fire destroyed at least 30 homes, blackened more than 11,000 acres and forced the evacuation of 2,500 homes and a convalescent center north of Interstate 210 on Tuesday.

    Three firefighters were injured and hospitalized in stable condition, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

    The Santa Ana winds, which blow westward from the California desert, were forecast to top out at 70 miles per hour (115 km per hour) on Wednesday and remain strong through the week.

