Los Angeles wildfires rage overnight as 'extreme wind' forces residents to flee homes

The Thomas Fire in Ventura has burned 96,000 acres with 5 percent containment.

The Rye Fire in Valencia has burned 7,000 acres with 15 percent containment.

The Creek Fire in Sylmar has burned 12,605 acres with 5 percent containment.

The Skirball Fire in Bel-Air has burned 475 acres with 5 percent containment.

California Highway Patrol reopened 13 miles of coastal route 101, after closing it during the night due to the Thomas Fire "actively burning on both sides of the highway and the median."

KNBC anchor Whit Johnson tweeted a video of the Thomas Fire, calling it a "monster."

The Los Angeles Unified School District announced the closure of hundreds of schools across the region. UCLA, Ventura College, Los Angeles Valley College, Cal State University Channel Islands and Cal State University Northridge canceled classes, with many closing the campus until further notice.

In Bel-Air the wildfire burned into the wealthy Southern California neighborhoods, destroying at least six homes, threatening hundreds more and scorching a building at a winery owned by billionaire media mogul Rupert Murdoch.

Firefighters continued to battle what is known as the Skirball Fire, which erupted early on Wednesday morning. The blaze forced the closure of the 405 freeway in both directions, and officials warned that if the winds picked up again in the evening the situation could become even more dire.