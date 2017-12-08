Apple is reportedly buying music app Shazam in one of the company's largest deals to date

Apple is nearing a deal to buy music recognition app Shazam at a valuation in the hundreds of millions of dollars, several outlets reported Friday.

TechCrunch first reported the news.

Recode reported that the price could be as high as $400 million, and that the deal could close as early as next week. A price that high would make the deal one of Apple's largest to date, though still a drop in price from the $1 billion Shazam was valued at during its last funding round, according to Recode.

Apple declined to comment to CNBC. Shazam did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Shazam is currently one of the App Store's most popular downloads and is integrated into Apple's Siri voice assistant.

Shazam reported more than 1 billion downloads last year and monthly users in the hundreds of millions.

Correction: An earlier version of this story reported that the deal was Apple's largest.