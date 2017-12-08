Bitcoin futures are coming this weekend — here's what to expect

On Sunday, the Cboe will finally launch its long-awaited bitcoin futures contract; the CME Group will launch its futures contract later this month.



This will surely add a new element to bitcoin, shifting it from a buy-side-only trade to introducing the ability to go long — or short. This should bring new, larger and institutional participants into the market.



To be sure, any time a new contract launches, you want to get a good gauge of expected movement. Take a look at the average true range of the last 30 days, the last week and day by one exchange's measure.



Last 30 days – High of $18,464, low of $5,868

The last week – High of $18,464, low of $10,797

The last day – High of $18,464, low of $14,610



As one can see based on the wide ranges, this is a volatile contract. Using a stop-loss order is going to prove paramount.



The question remains: Will this just be a short-lived contract, like single stock futures, real estate futures or binary futures?



No one knows.



Two pieces of advice I can offer when diving into trading this product: Markets tend to fall twice as fast as they rise. This occurs when investors catch a long-trending bull move, and then when they see their profits start to slip a "panic" occurs and everyone runs for the exit.



The second one to remember: Plan your trades and trade your plan.