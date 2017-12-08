Cramer Remix: Bitcoin is the least transparent bubble I’ve ever seen

Sometimes, CNBC's Jim Cramer is content with taking things at face value.

That's at least how the "Mad Money" host felt about the U.S. Labor Departments nonfarm payroll report on Friday, which showed healthy job growth with little inflation.

"The jobs report, frankly, had something for everyone," Cramer said. "Good manufacturing growth, ... tame wage growth — I know that's not great for the vast majority of people who work for a living, of course, but it is terrific if you're a business that wants interest rates to stay relatively low, and those businesses tend to have stocks attached to them. At the same time, there was enough ammo for the Fed to tighten when it meets next week."

With this set-up in mind, Cramer turned to the stocks and events he'll be watching next week.

Sunday marks the first day that non-miners will be able to trade bitcoin futures on Cboe, creating the first two-way market in the digital currency.

"I bet they start to tame the bitcoin phenomenon," Cramer said. "I don't necessarily mean it'll go down, although I have my suspicions that short-sellers will use the futures to blast bitcoin lower. What I mean is that, so far at least, bitcoin is the least transparent financial bubble I've ever seen."

Cramer is curious to see how bitcoin fares trading on a prominent exchange with possibilities for hedging and high-volume trading.