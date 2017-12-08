    ×

    Cramer's lightning round: Auto stocks like GM are not my cup of tea

    • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rang the lightning round bell, which means he gave his take on callers' favorite stocks at rapid speed.

    General Motors: "I don't like the auto stocks. It's just has not been my cup of tea."

    U.S. Steel: "Why would you want to do that when we have Nucor finally breaking out on what I regard as an infrastructure play?"

    Axon Enterprise: "This was the old Taser, and we like it. We think it's doing well."

    Alkermes: "I'm partial to Alkermes. I think that [CEO] Richard Pops has done a good job. There's periodically some negative press on their drug Vivitrol. I think that's a mistake. It's really good."

    Sprint: "OK, Sprint's a real long-term situation. If you want shorter-term, it's T-Mobile and if you want income, it's going to be Verizon."

    IPG Photonics Corporation: "It's a little too hot for me, up 100 percent. That may be not my style. I'd like you to take some off the table."

    Disclosure: Cramer's charitable trust owns shares of Nucor.

