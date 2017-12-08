Denali Therapeutics celebrates its IPO at the Nasdaq MarketSite

One of the last IPOs of 2017 is San-Francisco-based Denali Therapeutics. It's expected to be the year's biggest biotech IPO by market cap.

Denali planned to raise $250 million by offering 13.9 million shares, priced between $17 and $19. The company previously filed to raise $150 million.

Founded in 2015, Denali is made of up former Genentech employees. The early-stage biotech makes drugs to combat Alzheimer's, Parkinson's and ALS.

Denali is one of the rare companies that was able reach 'unicorn' status at breakneck speed. The biotech company reached a $1 billion valuation in just 390 days and was dubbed a unicorn not long after. It earned the title faster than any company in history, including Facebook (which took 396 days).

Denali will trade under ticker symbol DNLI.