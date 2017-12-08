European shares seen higher as Brexit talks pass crucial stage

On the bourses front, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 is expected to open slightly higher, while the German DAX is seen posting sharp gains at the open with the French CAC also pointing higher, according to IG.

In Europe's previous session, markets finished the trading day slightly higher, as investors reacted to merger news and fresh economic data. Meanwhile, stocks in the U.S. finished higher, with technology stocks leading the gains.

In Asia, markets were mostly higher, as investors digested data out of China which beat analyst expectations. Consequently, the positive sentiment seen in markets overseas is likely to provide a boost to European trade.

Brexit continues to keep investors on their toes with U.K. and European Union finally agreeing upon three particular issues that had impeded negotiations, paving the way for the next phase of discussions. Sterling dropped against on the back of the announcement.

Speaking of politics, news Stateside is expected to shake up sentiment, whether that be related to Russia relations, tax reforms or geopolitics. In the latest from the country, Congress moved rapidly to send President Donald Trump a short-term funding bill on Thursday, in order to prevent a government shutdown from happening this weekend.

Elsewhere, global banking supervisors have signed a long-awaited agreement on Thursday, which is the last piece of the Basel III puzzle and is a compromise between U.S. and European regulators over capital levels and measurements of risk in the banking industry.