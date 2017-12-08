Here's how Apple can improve iPhone battery life

If there's one thing people want most out of their iPhones, it's longer battery life.

Apple, likely in an effort to keep its phones nice and thin, offers much smaller batteries than its competitors, including the Galaxy S8+ and Galaxy Note 8. As a result, its phones' battery life typically don't last as long.

Consumer Reports, which recently ranked the iPhone X below the iPhone 8/iPhone 8 Plus and Samsung's new phones, specifically called out the iPhone X's relatively poor battery life. It lasted 19.5 hours in Consumer Reports' tests, compared to 26 hours from the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+. What can Apple do to improve battery life?