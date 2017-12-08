Here's where the jobs are – in one chart

The U.S. economy created 228,000 jobs in November, topping Wall Street expectations and pointing to a continued economic recovery. But as always, there are industries that performed better than others in terms of employment growth each month.

Here are the net changes by industry for the month of November, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The education and health care industry was the big employment-gain leader for the month. The government explained that much of those gains came from health care, which added roughly 25,000 jobs in ambulatory health care services.

Monthly employment growth in health care averaged 24,000 thus far in 2017, compared with an average increase of 32,000 per month in 2016, according to the BLS.

"Employment continued to trend up in professional and business services, manufacturing, and health care," the Bureau of Labor Statistics said Friday in a release. "Employment growth has averaged 174,000 per month thus far this year, compared with an average monthly gain of 187,000 in 2016."

The professional and business services industry added 46,000 jobs in November; over the past 12 months the industry has added 548,000 jobs, according to the Labor Department.

Manufacturing jobs increased by 31,000, with gains from machinery, fabricated metal products, computer and electronic products, and plastics and rubber products. Since a low in Nov. 2016, manufacturing employment has added 189,000 jobs.

On the flip side, the information industry suffered some job losses, shedding roughly 4,000, but the Labor Department stated that the move represented little change.