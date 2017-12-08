New York City's sprawling skyline is being altered by a relentless property boom — with luxury apartment building owners falling all over themselves to offer a bevy of high-end perks to would- be residents.

The tight real estate market has coalesced with an acute problem: A subway system teetering on the brink of collapse and nearly impossible street parking. With that in mind, one luxury property currently under construction has come up with a unique set of perks tailor-made to address New York's transportation woes.

Alas, like most things in New York, it won't come cheap.

In a city where street parking is tough to find, the proprietors of 565 Broome Street — a 16 story, dual-tower condominium that boasts of being the tallest residential property in Manhattan's SoHo neighborhood — are offering residents two plum options to beat the city's transportation crunch.

The condominium project has apartments with asking prices between $1 million and $20 million, and tennis star Novak Djokovic has already bought two units, a representative told CNBC.

Once complete, 565 Broome will feature a range of opulent amenities like a saltwater pool, a glass-enclosed landscaped terrace, and a gym. Among other lavish perks, the complex will have 40 private parking spots, which sell for a whopping $550,000 each and have two charging stations for electric cars.

For residents without half a million to spare, the building will offer exclusive 24-hour access to a fleet of Mini Coopers and BMW 3 Series cars operated by ReachNow, BMW's recently-launched car-sharing service.