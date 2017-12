A daily morning look at the financial stories you need to know to start the day.

STOCKS/ECONOMY

-Stock futures are higher after Thursday's modest rally. The focus this morning will be on the November jobs report.

-The Labor Department said 228,000 jobs were created last month, beating expectations of 200,000, and the unemployment rate held at 4.1 percent.

BITCOIN TRADE

-Bitcoin continues to move wildly. It hit the $17,000 mark Thursday before falling back to $14,500 this morning.