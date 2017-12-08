Customers of mobile-only banking start-up Revolut had a tough time accessing the app Thursday.

The financial technology firm lets people spend and transfer money internationally without fees. But when it decided to allow users to buy, hold and exchange cryptocurrencies including bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin, some ran into difficulty.

Revolut introduced a temporary queuing system to gradually open the feature up to its users. Those who had paid for a premium version of the app were given immediate access, while standard customers had to either ask others to join or upgrade their account to access it.

As it rolled out cryptocurrency support, some were unable to access the app or use certain features, Revolut said on Twitter on Thursday, adding that it was "blown away by the number of people signing up."

The company said it had "resolved the issue" by Thursday evening.

Revolut operates its digital currency support feature via the Bitstamp exchange, a venue that hosts the largest volume of transactions across the European Union.

An increasing number of investors have shown an interest in bitcoin, as derivatives exchanges CBOE and CME both gear up to launch bitcoin futures contracts.

On Thursday, its price surged dramatically, hitting a fresh record high, but the price of the cryptocurrency diverged among various exchanges. While Coinbase put the figure above $19,000, Bitstamp's figure was seen below $16,000. Prices pulled back to $14,095.62 Friday morning, according to Coindesk data.