Part of the magic of Christmas may be how Santa Claus manages to balance his budget.

Old St. Nick has yearly expenses totaling more than $25.3 billion, according to a theoretical study conducted by content marketing agency Design by Soap, on behalf of UK-based serenataflowers.com.

The majority of those immense (and yes, imaginary) costs come from Santa's most important job: Toy production.

Based on UN population data, there are 2.4 billion children ages 17 and younger around the world. The average cost of manufacturing, producing and packaging just one toy for each child would be $10 per head, the company estimated.

Assuming all of these kids made it on the nice list, that works out to a total of $24.3 billion.

Then there's the matter of shipping those precious gifts. (As much as Father Christmas may love the North Pole, it's not a very feasible site for manufacturing and storing toys.)