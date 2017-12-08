Part-time landlords: Don't forget to give Uncle Sam a cut

If you're among the growing ranks of part-time landlords — those who rent out a room or their whole house for short stays — don't forget Uncle Sam might be due a cut.

With the growth of home-sharing sites like Airbnb, HomeAway and VRBO, the demand for short-term rental options has converted some homeowners into part-time hosts. While the exact number of homeowners who fit this profile are hard to come by, there is evidence that travelers are increasingly choosing this kind of lodging option.

In 2015, about a third of U.S. travelers stayed in privately owned accommodations, up from 10 percent in 2011, according to industry researcher Phocuswright.