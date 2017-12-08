Here's how many Americans call not investing in the stock market their No. 1 money regret

Putting aside money to invest in the stock market can be intimidating, which is, in part, why nearly half of American adults have $0 in stocks, reports Gallup. But if you do it right, it can be the most reliable and effective way to grow your money.

According to Mark Hamrick, Bankrate.com's senior economic analyst, most people think investing in real estate is a better bet but, in fact, it's the stock market that gives the best returns. So it's no wonder, especially in the middle of a bull market, that those who fail to invest often regret it later in life.

In a recent GOBankingRates survey, 11 percent of the 5,000 some American adult participants even called not investing their No. 1 financial regret.

It was the third most popular answer overall and matched the percentage of those who most regretted falling into debt. Meanwhile, 23 percent pointed to "Spending money on non-essentials" and 36 percent said "Not saving enough money."