Suzy Welch: What do you do when thrown a curveball question during an interview

During the interview, the candidates are asked to create merchandising displays, to field mock angry phone calls and to respond to curveball questions. We sit down with CNBC career expert Suzy Welch to hear what she thought about "The Job Interview" and get her takeaways.

Takeaway No. 1: Turn hands-on challenges into learning opportunities

Unlike a standard interview, the Nadia Geller job candidates were asked to perform some of the job responsibilities. This included setting up a merchandise table and taking photographs of the products for its website. Welch loved that the interview included these challenges and believes more interviews should be conducted this way.

When asked to take a hands-on role in an interview, Welch believes it's important for a candidate to use it as a learning opportunity. "When you find yourself in that kind of interview situation, take advantage of it," Welch said.

Takeaway No. 2: Don't be afraid to show confidence

In an interview, it's very important to show self-confidence, which as Welch points out, some of the candidates lacked. "All the candidates were a little too diffident," according to Welch.

The Nadia Geller position will be very customer facing. Welch feels it is important for candidates to show maturity and forthrightness, but warns applicants to be careful not to cross the line. You can show a ton of self-confidence without being full of yourself.

Takeaway No. 3: Know how to handle curveballs

The Nadia Geller episode featured many curveballs, from candidates being asked to handle an angry customer, to candidates having to answer whether or not it's better to be good and on time, or perfect and late.

The mistake many people make is responding too quickly. "Do not jump at an answer," said Welch, "They are looking for the way you think because jobs always throw curveballs at you and it's the quality of your thinking they are looking for."

Also when responding to curveball questions, don't forget to have a sense of humor. "It's really important in those kinds of circumstances to take a step back and say 'I wasn't expecting that … here's my answer,'" Welch said.

