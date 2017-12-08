Miscellaneous expenses, such as job hunting, work-related travel, unreimbursed employee expenses, union dues, hobby expenses and — yes — tax prep, add up but they can also be deducted if they exceed 2 percent of your adjusted gross income. Just make sure to document all of the expenses you have for this year.
Tax reform provisions would eliminate most of those deductions in 2018 and beyond.
These may seem small, but they are not insignificant. For example, according to IRS records, an estimated 20.6 million taxpayers claimed tax preparation fees in 2015 alone, for a total of more than $7.9 billion.
