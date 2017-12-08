Your first trade for Friday, December 8

The "Fast Money" traders shared their first moves for the market open.

Tim Seymour was a buyer of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF.

Karen Finerman was a buyer of ProShares UltraShares 20+ Year Treasury.

Brian Kelly was a buyer of ProShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund.

Guy Adami was a buyer of Freeport-McMoRan.

Trader disclosure: On December 7, 2017, the following stocks and commodities mentioned or intended to be mentioned on CNBC's "Fast Money" were owned by the "Fast Money" traders: Tim Seymour is long AMZA, APC, BABA, BAC, C, CCJ, CLF, CMG, CSCO, DAL, DPZ, DVYE, EEM, EUFN, EWM, FB, FXI, GBTC, GE, GILD, GM, GOOGL, HAL, INTC, LOW, M, MAT, MCD, MO, MOS, MPEL, PHM, PYPL, RAI, RH, RL, SBUX, SQ, T, 700.HK, TWTR, UA, UAL, VALE, VIAB, VOD, VRX, XLE, XRT. Tim is short IWM, RACE, SPY. Bought GBTC. Karen Finerman is long AAL, BAC, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash and Ethereum, C, DAL, DVYE, DXJ, EEM, EPI, EWW, DVYE, FB, FNAC, GMLP, GLNG, GOGO, GOOG, GOOGL, JPM, LYV, KORS, KORS calls, KORS puts, MA, SEDG, SPY puts, TACO, URI, WIFI, WFM. Bitcoin and Ethereum are in her kids' Trust. Her firm is long ANTM, C, FB, FNAC, GOOG, GOOGL, GLNG, GMLP, JPM, JPM calls, KORS puts, LYV, SPY puts, SPY put spreads, WIFI, UAL, her firm is short ESRX, IWM, MDY, VRX calls. Brian Kelly is long Bitcoin, Ethereum. Guy Adami is long CELG, EXAS, GDX, INTC, Guy Adami's wife, Linda Snow, works at Merck