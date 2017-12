There are lots of potlucks and dinner parties over the holidays, including sometimes ones for work, but there's never enough time.

If you're in a pinch this year, we have a solution for something to bring that's delicious to eat but not time-consuming or too expensive to make: stuffed garlic bread.

Try one of these quick and easy garlic bread recipes, provided by Tasty, all of which are sure to be a knockout at any holiday potluck.