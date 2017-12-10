President Donald Trump made his most direct appeal to voters to date for the candidacy of embattled Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore, telling Alabama voters to cast their ballots for the former judge and linking his agenda to the GOP's ability to hold that seat.

In a robocall advertisement released by the Moore campaign, Trump issued a passionate call for voters to "get out and vote for Roy Moore. His vote is our Republican Senate and its needed."

In recent days, Trump has slowly embraced the Alabama Republican in the wake of a blizzard of allegations of sexual improprieties.

With polls showing a tight race between Moore and Democratic challenger Doug Jones, the president also suggested Moore's candidacy was necessary to pass Trump's agenda in the Senate, where Republicans hold a razor-thin majority.

"I need Alabama to go vote for Roy Moore. It is so important. We're already making America great again," Trump's voice stated on the advertisement, as he attacked Moore's challenger as antithetical to GOP interests.

"I'm going to make America safer and stronger and better than ever before but we need that seat. We need Roy voting for us," Trump said, as he disparaged Jones as "a puppet of [House Minority Leader] Nancy Pelosi and [Senate Minority Leader] Chuck Schumer. And he will vote with Washington liberals every single time."