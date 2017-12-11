Check out the companies making headlines after the bell Monday:

Boeing shares climbed 1.4 percent after the bell. The aerospace and defense company's board said Monday that it was hiking its quarterly dividend 20 percent. Boeing also announced it will replace an existing share repurchase program with a new $18 billion authorization.

Shares of Comcast gained 1.4 percent in extended trading. The media company announced it dropped a bid to acquire 21st Century Fox, leaving Disney as the final contender.

Disney stock nosed up, while Fox stock dipped more than 1 percent..

Casey's General stock dropped more than 4 percent in the extended session. The convenience store chain reported third quarter revenue and earnings that missed Wall Street expectations.