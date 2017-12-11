Before 'The Martian' became a bestseller, its author thought he'd failed as a writer

If you're looking for motivation to keep your nights-and-weekends side hustle moving forward, Andy Weir's story of rocketing from part-time scribbler to bestselling author is sure to give you a boost.
Weir's first book, "The Martian," is the harrowing tale of a space pioneer who is accidentally left behind on Mars and his attempts at survival. Weir published the science fiction story in 2014 and it became a sensation: It is both a New York Times bestseller and a blockbuster big screen movie starring Matt Damon. The movie received critical acclaim and a hat tip from the space-obsessed tech billionaire Elon Musk.
Mostly accurate and fun movie about Mars. Worth seeing.
Though "The Martian" was a huge success, before the novel debuted, Weir didn't think he could hack it as a writer. He had tried — and failed — for years. In his twenties, Weir took three years off from his career as a software engineer to try to become a writer, he tells Recode.
"I wrote a book, it wasn't 'The Martian,' it didn't get published, I couldn't get an agent, couldn't get any traction. Kind of the standard tale of woe that every writer has," says Weir. "I couldn't break in, so I figured I guess ... I either don't have what it takes or … I don't know, but went back into the software industry."