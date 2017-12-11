Before 'The Martian' became a bestseller, its author thought he'd failed as a writer

Weir didn't mind writing software — he worked as a programmer for two and a half decades writing code for computer games, AOL and mobile startups — but it wasn't his passion, either.

"I live in Silicon Valley, I grew up there, but also it's just like I'm not a technophile. I'm not somebody who like, oh, I've just got to have the latest thing, the latest thing. I liked my job, I liked writing software, but it was never really this thing. It's not like I liked talking about it at lunch, too," says Weir.

He did, however, love writing stories, so he kept at it, despite the early failures.

"This wasn't a sad Charlie Brown music, hang your head situation; I like writing software, but I decided that writing would just be my hobby," Weir tells Ed Lee, Recode's managing editor. Weir jokes that helped that at the time he had "no life," so he could devote time to his endeavor outside of work.

"By the time I was writing 'The Martian,' it never occurred to me that it was publishable, and I really didn't think it would have any mainstream appeal. I thought I was writing for this tiny little niche audience of one percenter nerds like myself who wanted all the numbers correct and the mathematical proofs in the text," says Weir.

The scientific accuracy of "The Martian" is part of its appeal. Weir goes to great lengths to research, with scientific precision, what it would be like to travel to Mars.

"All the facts about Mars are accurate, as well as the physics of space travel the story presents. I even calculated the various orbital paths involved in the story, which required me to write my own software to track constant-thrust trajectories," Weir says in an interview published on his own author website.