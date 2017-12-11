Bitcoin millionaire: Don't invest in bitcoin

I first invested $5,000 in bitcoin back in 2013 at $72 per coin and now own approximately 69.2 bitcoins.

While I had first heard about bitcoin in 2011, it wasn't until I watched a documentary and started reading forums about the cryptocurrency that I decided to buy it. It was easy to see how bitcoin could disrupt the entire financial system.

I decided to buy as a long-term experiment and used less than 1 percent of my net worth at the time to buy into bitcoin. Sure, I wanted to make money on it, but if I lost everything, it wasn't going to change the course of my life.

As of this writing, bitcoin is trading at $16,600, which makes my bitcoins now worth $1,148,720. It took me five years working 80-hour weeks to make over $1 million saving and investing in the stock market, but with bitcoin, my coins have increased to over $1 million in 2017 alone. It's by far, without a doubt, the easiest money I have ever made.

But I don't recommend you invest in Bitcoin today.