Bitcoin smells like a bubble to CNBC advisor council

Don't waste your money on bitcoin.

That is what financial advisors, many of whom are members of the CNBC Digital Financial Advisor Council, said on Friday in a response to a poll on the digital currency.

"You should invest only the amount of money you feel comfortable putting in a garbage basket and setting on fire," said Stacy Francis, president and CEO of Francis Financial in New York City.

Bitcoin has staged an unprecedented rally this year. The price of one coin reached almost $20,000 last week after starting the year at below $1,000.

Bitcoin futures launched Sunday on the Cboe Futures Exchange.

The digital currency has attracted interest from former Fortress hedge fund manager Michael Novogratz, who said bitcoin could reach $40,000 by the end of 2018. It has also drawn critics like JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon, who in September called it a "fraud," and said last week, "I remain highly skeptical of it."

Financial advisors also see potential trouble ahead.