Entrepreneurs

Elon Musk sells $600,000 of Boring Company hats, changes Twitter bio to 'hat salesman'

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk at the International Astronautical Congress on September 29, 2017 in Adelaide, Australia

Billionaire tech titan Elon Musk may be working to build multiplanetary civilization, but he's also peddling hats. A whole lot of them, too.

The Tesla and SpaceX boss said Sunday night he had sold 30,000 hats promoting his tunneling venture, The Boring Company. At $20 a pop, that means Musk has brought in $600,000 — from selling hats.

Last week, Musk said he would cap sales at 50,000 hats. If he reaches that milestone, Musk will have been able to bring in $1 million by selling hats. (He also changed his Twitter bio to "Hat Salesman.")

On Nov. 21, Musk said he had already raised more than $300,000 fromthe promotion. Since it took him less than three weeks to double his sales, the $1 million mark does not seem out of reach.

On Sunday, Musk also suggested on both his personal Instagram and Twitter that he would follow his successful hat promotion with company flamethrowers.

Best hat ever. Flamethrower coming next.

Musk launched The Boring Company — which is digging tunnels underneath the congested Los Angeles roadway system — to alleviate the city's infamous traffic.

"To alleviate traffic, transportation corridors, like the buildings that feed into them, must expand into three dimensions," the company's website reads. "One option is to 'go up' with flying cars. However, flying cars have issues with weather, noise and generally increase anxiety levels of those below them. The other option is to 'go down' and build tunnels."

