Start-up Fuzzy offers house calls for your pets for $468 a year

More than sixty percent of U.S. households have at least one pet, according to data from the American Humane Association. A start-up called Fuzzy Pet Health wants to make sure pet owners have no excuse but to take proper care of them.

Fuzzy provides in-home pet health care -- house calls for your fuzzy friends. The company sends its veterinarians to give check-ups, tests, vaccinations and other non-emergency care at the pet owner's home.

A first visit is free, then users can subscribe for one year's worth of service for $468. The annual subscription allows members to book future housecalls, get consultations via Fuzzy's video chat app, and order prescriptions and over the counter medications for their pets. The cost of the membership covers all non-emergency vet care for the year, including a year's worth of flea, tick and heartworm medications.

Anyone, not just paying members, can chat with a veterinarian online using the Fuzzy app or website to answer questions about their pets. The company is developing a kind of "chatbot" consultant that uses machine learning to answer commonly asked pet health questions, automatically.