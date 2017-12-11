    ×

    Trading Nation

    Investors are dumping gold to buy bitcoin, says strategist

    Trading Nation: Grading the gold miners
    Trading Nation: Grading the gold miners   

    A key trend in the gold market has just been broken, and bitcoin could be to blame.

    The gold miners ETF (GDX) had fallen nearly 15 percent from its September highs while gold has plunged to lows unseen since the end of July. This is curious, says Larry McDonald, head of U.S. macro strategy at ACG Analytics, as the move lower in gold has also been followed by a move down in bond yields, which according to the strategist is very rare.

    "Over the last two years, every time rates have come down, and this week rates have moved lower, you had gold go up," he said Friday in a "Trading Nation" segment on CNBC's "Power Lunch." "Almost every time, there has been an 82 percent correlation between gold and bonds. This week, for the first time, that correlation broke down, and I do think it has something to do with bitcoin."

    According to McDonald, there could be even more downside for gold, given the rapid growth of cryptocurrencies, bitcoin and otherwise.

    "If you add up all the cryptocurrencies and the liquid gold that's in the market right now, the cryptocurrencies in market cap are now 23 percent of the liquid tradeable gold," he said. "That's up from 2 or 3 percent a year ago, so cryptocurrencies are definitely eating into the gold play."

    In fact, while gold has fallen more than 2 percent in the past month, bitcoin has actually more than doubled its value in that time, according to Coinbase.

    Following the launch of bitcoin futures contracts on the CBOE, bitcoin soared and was around $16,800 Monday morning. Gold, on the other hand, was still sitting near its July lows.

    Phillip Streible, senior market strategist at RJO Futures, says that the performance of bitcoin futures contracts, the first of which began trading on the Cboe on Sunday, will be a key determinant of gold's next move.

    "If all of a sudden we see bitcoin futures go into a free fall and collapse, [gold will benefit]," he said last week on "Power Lunch." "Safe haven, store of value, it will start to get people back."

    The next exchange to launch bitcoin futures contracts will be the CME on Dec. 18.

    Vote
    Vote to see results
    Total Votes:

    Not a Scientific Survey. Results may not total 100% due to rounding.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    Bitcoin/USD
    ---
    GDX
    ---

    More From Trading Nation

    Videos

    Trades to Watch

    Trader Bios

    About

    Trading Nation is a multimedia financial news program that shows investors and traders how to use the news of the day to their advantage. This is where experts from across the financial world – including macro strategists, technical analysts, stock-pickers, and traders who specialize in options, currencies, and fixed income – come together to find the best ways to capitalize on recent developments in the market. Trading Nation: Where headlines become opportunities.

    Brian Sullivan

    Brian Sullivan is co-anchor of CNBC's "Power Lunch" (M-F,1PM-3PM ET), one of the network's longest running programs, as well as the host of the daily investing program "Trading Nation." He is also a frequent guest on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" and other NBC properties.

    Read more

    Connect

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...