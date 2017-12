A daily morning look at the financial stories you need to know to start the day.

STOCKS/ECONOMY

-Stock futures are higher this morning. The Dow Jones industrial average and the S&P 500 posted record-high closes.

BITCOIN TRADE

-Bitcoin futures trading began on the CBOE Sunday night and the action has been volatile.

TERROR/DEFENSE

-In a surprise move, Russian President Vladimir Putin is ordering Russian troops out of Syria.