NYPD confirms explosion, one person reportedly in custody after possible pipe bomb detonation

The New York City police department on Monday confirmed reports of an explosion in Manhattan on Monday.

New York City officials confirmed reports that one person is in custody. Multiple reports say the suspect detonated what is believed to be a pipe bomb in the Port Authority. The suspect sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Associated Press.

The A, C, and E subway lines were evacuated, according to a tweet. The MTA said 1, 2, 3, N, Q, R, W and 7 trains are bypassing the Times Sq-42 Street station in both directions and A, C and E trains are bypassing 42 St/Port Authority-Bus Terminal in both directions. The NYPD said the information is preliminary, and will provide more info when available.

New York City officials confirmed the explosion was near 42nd Street and 8th Avenue.

The White House said in a tweet President Donald Trump has been briefed on the New York City explosion.

New Jersey Transit said in a tweet that bus service at Port Authority "may experience delays" due to the active situation.