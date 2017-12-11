On Main Street the bigger you are, the better tax reform looks: CNBC/SurveyMonkey

Small businesses across the country support the Republican tax reform plan, with 55 percent saying they are in favor of seeing a tax bill passed.
But when it comes to the level of support and enthusiasm, it's not just multinational corporations where size seems to matter. The bigger a small business is, the more likely it is to support the tax changes being promoted by President Donald Trump and GOP leaders in Congress, and the more likely the business is to expect immediate benefits, according to the fourth-quarter CNBC/SurveyMonkey Small Business Survey, conducted with more than 2,000 small-business owners across the United States between Nov. 20 and Dec. 4, using the SurveyMonkey's online polling methodology.
"Far from perfect," said Jason Duff, a real estate entrepreneur based in Bellefontaine, Ohio (population under 20,000), echoing Sen. John McCain's comment when he voted in favor of the Senate plan. "I'm still very much wanting to see it pass, but I do think it may benefit the investor or corporation more than the true small business," Duff said.