On Main Street the bigger you are, the better tax reform looks: CNBC/SurveyMonkey

Karen Kerrigan, president and CEO of the Small Business & Entrepreneurship Council, a lobby group, said the tax reform plan will drive economic growth and therefore higher revenue-growth potential for small businesses.

But Grassi is less sure the growth will be equally divided. He said for mature businesses "just chugging along," the tax plan won't be as significant as it is to investors and new enterprises that have the funds to commit to a lot of capital expenditures. "It's a good thing to get new businesses, but for mature mom-and-pops, I don't see it being any more stimulative than what is now in the economy. ... Companies that commit to large capital expenditures will benefit the most," he said.

The CNBC/SurveyMonkey Small Business Survey found that when asked what they were most likely to do with extra money received from a tax cut next year, the No. 1 response from small-business owners was "pay down debt," chosen by 31 percent of respondents. Among the smallest firms, of 0–4 employees, 37 percent said they would use a tax-cut refund to pay down debt.

The survey also found that the economic outlook of small-business owners across the United States has not become more bullish, even as the prospects for tax reform improved during the survey period.

Kristie Arslan, founder and CEO of Popped! Republic, an Alexandria, Virginia-based gourmet popcorn company, said it's "profoundly unfair" and "a bias towards big business" that corporate tax reductions are permanent while all the other tax cuts are scheduled to expire in less than a decade. But she is happy that at least for now the plan would put pass-through businesses on a level playing field with corporations. "Are these bills ideal? No. But it is a start to simplify the tax code and help us keep more of our money," she said.