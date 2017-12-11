Digital businesses can't afford to ignore Southeast Asia, according to a new report by Google and Singaporean state investment vehicle Temasek.

Home to fast-growing economies such as Indonesia and the Philippines, Southeast Asia boasts a massive internet user base that's overwhelmingly focused on mobile. That will push the region's internet economy to hit $50 billion this year and $200 billion by 2025, growing from 2 percent of regional gross domestic product to 6 percent by 2025, the report said.