Suzy Welch: Here's the exact right way to ask for a raise

Asking your boss for a raise can be nerve-racking. When should you ask, and how much is appropriate? Should you request a specific amount, or rely on your boss to arrive at the right number?

Bestselling author and CNBC contributor Suzy Welch says that with the right game plan in place, asking for a raise doesn't have to be cause for a stomachache.

"You've got a lot of competition, and your boss has a limited budget," Welch tells CNBC Make It. "So how do you get heard — and get a 'yes?'"

The key, Welch says, is an approach that includes research and emphasizes your achievements. She advises any professional who's thinking about asking for a raise to follow these three steps: