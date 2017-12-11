Most holiday goers assume their travel experience will be a nightmare around the peak winter season, but that largely depends on where you are.

Elite Fixtures rounded up the best — and the worst — airports, airlines and days to travel (based the highest percentage of delays and cancellations as well as the average delay time) ahead of the December holidays.

Travelers are most likely to get stuck in Houston but experience smooth sailing in Honolulu, the electric supply and home décor company found based on five years of data from the Bureau of Transportation Statistics. (Click on all graphics to enlarge).