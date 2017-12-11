Instead of a weekday lunch, now you're saving the equivalent of a nice dinner out for two. But with that $100, you can invest in the markets or your future.

Robo-advisor

A robo-advisor is a computerized investment platform that allocates your money over an assortment of different mutual funds or exchange-traded funds. The specific portfolio you are assigned is in line with the investment objectives and risk tolerance that you indicate. There are lots of options for a robo-advisor, from Betterment — the largest of the independent firms with more than $9 billion under management — to well-known firms such as Vanguard, Charles Schwab, Fidelity and TD Ameritrade.

Betterment and Acorns are two of the larger firms that have no minimum investment, so you can easily get started with just $100.

High-yield savings account

If you want to earn interest on your $100 but want to keep it safe and liquid, a high-yield savings account might be a good option. Many online banks offer high rates while charging no account opening fees and carrying FDIC insurance. CIT Bank's Premier High Yield Savings Account, for example, has a $100 minimum and paid a 1.35% annual percentage yield as of Nov. 26, 2017. You can pull your money out at any time, and there are no maintenance fees.

Rates and features are subject to change at any time, so look at recent surveys to find the best savings account for your needs.

Marketing

Regardless of the field you're in, you can always stand to make a better impression, get the word out about yourself, or market yourself for bigger opportunities. If you're self-employed, you can buy ads or other marketing materials to get more customers or clients. If you're an employee, you can take your boss to lunch and ask about future opportunities with your company. These types of expenses are investments in yourself that can pay large dividends down the road.