A top VC explains which technologies will change society the most in 10 years

Mixed reality, though closer to market than driverless cars, is still just scratching the surface of what it can ultimately do, according to Evans.
Mixed reality now mainly "adds stuff to the world," he said, placing virtual images in real-life settings.
"What gets more interesting is if the computer is looking at stuff, not just trying to find the flat surfaces," Evans said. "You can say, 'I left that thing that I was holding the other day on a table somewhere, where did I leave it?'"
Mixed-reality glasses could retain information you might otherwise forget, like the name on the badge of someone you recently met or the occupation of whoever you're talking to, Evans said.
"Those are questions that become possible to answer, and not in a kind of a science fiction way, but with basically all of the building blocks that we have today," he said.
