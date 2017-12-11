A top VC explains which technologies will change society the most in 10 years

Evans noted that autonomous driving is still in the "muddy pit" of foundation building, and nowhere near market-ready. But he envisioned a driverless car that barely resembled the cars of today — sharing little more than four wheels and a frame.

"You can completely reimagine what the car might be or what it even means to say a car or a bus or a truck if you don't have to have an internal combustion engine," Evans said.

If the car is driverless, why should the seats face forward? Why would it need a steering wheel? How could we optimize the space to be more productive while in transit?

And once computers take the wheel, there begins something of a snowball effect to change roads and eventually cities, Evans said.

"Computers don't drive like people drive, and so you will have a very different way of thinking about what the road is, what lanes are, what signaling is," Evans said. "If you change what roads are, you can kind of change what cities are."