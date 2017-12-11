Trump pushes his immigration policy after attempted NYC attack

President Donald Trump on Monday pushed for immigration restrictions following an attempted terror attack in one of New York City's busiest transportation hubs.

"First and foremost, as I have been saying since I first announced my candidacy for President, America must fix its lax immigration system, which allows far too many dangerous, inadequately vetted people to access our country," Trump said in a statement.

On Monday morning, 27-year-old Akayed Ullah detonated a pipe bomb strapped to his body in a walkway connecting subway lines near the Port Authority Bus Terminal and Times Square. Ullah, an immigrant from Bangladesh, suffered burns, and at least three other people had minor injuries.