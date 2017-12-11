Uber’s fight for survival in London is pushed to 2018 but another key Europe ruling is imminent

Ride-hailing app Uber's appeal against a license ban in London has been pushed back to as late as June 2018.

In a preliminary hearing in a Westminster court Monday, a judge ruled that Uber's appeal should begin on April 30, but could be delayed until June.

Uber is appealing against a decision by regulator Transport for London (TFL) to not grant it a new private hire license to operate in the U.K. capital. It is also appealing against any decision relating to whether the Licensed Taxi Drivers' Association and a union representing private hire drivers can join TFL in the case.

TFL refused to renew Uber's license on the grounds of "public safety and security implications."

The London ruling is not the only one the taxi-hailing giant is facing.

The European Court of Justice (ECJ) is to decide over whether it should be regulated as a transport company, as advocated by one of the court's top officials, which would lead to tougher regulations, or a digital platform as Uber claims to be. The ruling is important as it could further constrain the company's operating freedoms and increase costs, although Uber has previously said that it is unlikely to change the way it operates in any markets. The ruling is expected next Wednesday.

The legal battles come after a series of tumultuous months for the ride-hailing company. In July 2017, chief executive and founder Travis Kalanick resigned following a series of scandals. Before that, the company had fired 20 U.S. staff after complaints of sexual harassment and bullying.

Then, in November, it was revealed that hackers stole data from 57 million Uber users and drivers in 2016 and Uber had concealed this for more than a year.