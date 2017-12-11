Why Apple just spent up to $400 million on song-identification app Shazam

With its large user base comes a staggering amount of data, and data is the new oil. Shazam knows what people are listening to, where and when, and how those trends are shifting over time.

With this kind of attentional feedback, artists, labels and other businesses can learn where fans are listening in the real world, and make better decisions about where to promote their songs offline.

Intellectual property

Shazam faces competition, including from SoundHound and China's QQ Music. But Shazam has been granted over 200 patents around its audio recognition and other technology.

The app is best-known as a song identifier, but Shazam can also be used to scan movie posters or other images to "unlock" extras, like behind-the-scenes video clips or augmented reality content from a celebrity or brand.

Now all of that intellectual property in audio recognition and advertising becomes Apple's.

Apple Music, Apple TV and other iOS apps could take advantage of Shazam's technology by allowing sound or image identification as a feature within them (much like Snapchat uses Shazam today).

We reached out to Apple for more information about how it plans to integrate the Shazam team and technology after the acquisition is completed. Company representatives were not immediately available to comment.